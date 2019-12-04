Before he developed a reputation as being the CEO of the "Creep Squad," Peter Gunz dropped off his classic hit "Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)" with Lord Tariq. Later, Peter popped up on early seasons of VH1's Love & Hip Hop, and instead of watching the rapper craft new hits, fans were enthralled with the love triangle that unfolded on reality television.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

At the time, Peter was with his longtime girlfriend and mother to his sons, Tara Wallace. Everyone, Tara included, thought that one day Peter would fly right and pop the question, but viewers watched as the world learned Peter was not only carrying on an affair with his side chick Amina Buddafly, but that Amina was no side chick at all: she was his wife.

The rapper juggled relationships with both women and even after all of the drama they each had children by him. Now, years later, Peter reflects on his unsavory Love & Hip Hop moments and the regrettable mistakes he's made. "I think that people think that I'm mean," he said in an epside of VH1: Unveiled. "I care about people. I care about things. I know that it doesn't look that way."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

He shared that initially, he was apprehensive about appearing on the reality show because it was inevitable that his marriage to Amina would be revealed. "The problem I had going on the show was that I knew I married Amina. Tara didn’t know I married Amina,” Peter said. “There’s a million things I could point out with Amina that I feel bad about, too, but I think Tara got the worst of it because I brought her on national TV and let a woman tell her that we were married." He added that he doesn't look forward to explaining this situation to his children when they're older. "That’s something that I will always regret for the rest of my life.”

Peter said he did the show that everyone can make a little money, but doesn't believe he went about things the right way. Watch his full episode below.