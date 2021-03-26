The scandal involving relationship coach Derrick Jaxn has been the talk of social media this week. Jaxn (pronounced "Jackson") has been the topic of talk shows, media outlets, and a global audience after he and his wife shared that he'd carried on multiple affairs during their relationship. Much of the world had no idea who the "relationship guru" was before this controversy, but Peter Gunz and Rich Dollaz are all too familiar with Jaxn and his criticisms of Gunz's cheating debacle on reality television.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

For those of you who kept up with Love & Hip Hop New York, Peter Gunz solidified himself in reality television infamy years ago after telling Tara Wallace, the mother of his children and his longtime girlfriend, that he'd married his artist, singer Amina Buddafly. It all went down on VH1 and soon, there were seasons of Gunz going back and forth between the two women, and eventually they were both pregnant once again and welcoming more children into the blended family that includes six mothers and 10 kids.

Peter Gunz recalled the time Derrick Jaxn had a few not-so-nice things to say about him, and the rapper's friend and co-star, Rich Dollaz, jumped in, as well. "I remember this n*gga @derrickjaxn had so much to say about me multiple videos talking sh*t... Ladies be careful whom you worship all that glitters ain't gold... Don't fall for the Jesus rebound either," wrote Gunz.

Dollaz chimed in, "So hold up this the clown n*gga that was posting videos coming for u when the show was on ??" Peter confirmed it was Jaxn. An Instagram user told Gunz that "being a dog is a choice" and none of the controversies had to do with Jesus. He replied, "Tell him that he's using Jesus I'm an atheist."

Check out the exchange below and swipe to read what Amina Buddafly had to say about it all.