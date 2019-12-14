The final season of Game of Thrones was so polarizing, that six months later, the cast is still being asked about it. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Peter Dinklage was asked about the ending, to which he gave a blank stare. Luckily, he was willing to answer a follow-up question about fan reaction:

"Well, everybody’s always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset," Dinklage said of the reaction to the final season. "I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry. I feel like what Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did was This happens. Monsters are created. And you don’t see it coming. We vote them into office. You look the other way. So for everybody to get upset because they loved a character so much and they had so much faith in that person—there were signposts all along the way for that character."

Most of fan criticism came down to a feeling that Daenerys Targaryen's descent into madness was rushed and almost all of the blame fell on showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Check out the rest of the interview with Peter Dinklage here.