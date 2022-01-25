Those live-action remakes continue as Disney is currently working on an updated version of Snow White. The classic 1961 animation is a favorite among Disney purists, but since it was announced, the company has been met with backlash. First, it was shared that Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler would star as the famed porcelain-skinned Disney princess, causing some to bombard the West Side Story star with racist insults.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action remake is being criticized once again, but this time, it comes from Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage who can't believe Disney even considered drudging up the storyline for a second go-round. The acclaimed actor has a common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Dinklage said while on Marc Moron's WTF podcast. "Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

"You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*ck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?" he added. "I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

It isn't much known about the development of this film, but Dinklage isn't totally opposed to it moving forward. "If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f*cked up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in." Meanwhile, next up on Disney's schedule seems to be their live-action take on The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey.

[via]