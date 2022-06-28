It was a big night at the BET Awards on Sunday. While we saw plenty of excellent performances and many artists receiving recognition for their work, Diddy certainly had one of the biggest moments of the evening. The mogul was chosen as the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, and gave a shout-out to practically everyone that's helped him throughout his career.



Unfortunately, it seems like Pete Rock wasn't necessarily appreciative of Puffy's shout out to Bobby Brown, who the Bad Boy founder declared, "the first Chocolate Boy Wonder." Rock gained the nickname Chocolate Boy Wonder during his come-up in the 80s and bashed Diddy for attempting to discredit him.

"Pete Rock is the original Chocolate Boy Wonder. Stop playing," he declared in the post before going in on Diddy. "ERASURE IS A REAL THING we doing this to each other now???” @bet @billboard We not alike. YOU KNOW BETTER THAN THIS KNOCK THIS OFF!! You are from 77 dell ave Mt.Vernon NY. i know everything about you but i wouldnt call myself puff daddy when im THE REAL CHOCOLATE BOY WUNDA BOSS," Pete Rock continued before diving into details about their broken relationship.

"My brother Grap Luva taught you dance steps in your garage on dell ave. I touch drum machines and make the beats 4 REAL. You cant erase what i have done in music or try to take my name lol. Everyone in hip hop knows who the chocolate boy wunda is. You brought biggie to the basement only to diss me later and not use me on any of his projects. You cut me out the ‘One More Chance’ video when BIG himself invited me. You got to where you wanted to be then shitted.”

