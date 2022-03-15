Pete Davidson is on a pretty major winning streak right now. Not only is he dating one of the most beautiful women in the world – Kim Kardashian, but he's also about to appear on his good friend Machine Gun Kelly's album, and he has a ticket on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin that will be taking him to space next week.

As TMZ reports, it was announced on Monday, March 14th that the 28-year-old will be headed up in the air with five others – Party America CEO Marty Allen, husband and wife Marc and Sharon Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies President Dr. George Nield – on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The launch will take place in West Texas, and will be Blue Origin's fourth human flight to date. So far, other stars like Michael Strahan and William Shatner have made the once-in-a-lifetime venture out of the Earth's atmosphere, as well as Bezos, who went up during his craft's first-ever manned flight.

The former Amazon head and Davidson reportedly had dinner in Los Angeles back in January, where they continued their previous conversations about the New Yorker taking flight.

It's also been noted that this launch will be a particularly special one, as it incorporates the Postcards to Space program, which is being deployed by Blue Origin's foundation, Club for Future and allows students to send postcards that they created to space, carried by the ship's different passengers.

The end goal is to encourage more young people to pursue careers in STEM by allowing them a super unique first-hand experience with all the ongoing innovation in the field.

