He's rumored to have dated quite a few women in the past year, but Pete Davidson insists that he's waiting on his "Princess Charming." When Davidson was seven-years-old, his father, a firefighter and first-responder, lost his life during the September 11 attack while he attempted to help with rescue efforts. During his recent conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson revealed that he had fond memories of his childhood and can't wait to become a father himself.



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

“I love love. That’s how I grew up,” said Davidson, “Just my mom, my sister... I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted.” The comedian said that having a child would be something that would bring balance. “I just want to have a kid, that’s it,” he said. “I think that would be awesome.”

“I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up," Davidson added. "That’s my biggest thing." The Saturday Night Live star has been candid about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and living with depression and anxiety. According to Davidson, having a child “would keep me around, keep my head up.”

“I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should adopt.’ Me and my mom or something, just adopt," he said. Then he joked, “I think everybody is afraid of the Davidson seed.” Check out Pete Davidson's interview with Charlamagne Tha God in full below.