A24 has just released the trailer for their newest horror-comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace. The Rated-R film is already a trending topic on Twitter, with many users excited about the slasher flick, suggesting theories on who the murderer is, or else relating to the prevalent use of Gen Z slang in the trailer.

Directed by Halina Reijn and written by Kristen Roupenian, Sarah Delappe, Chloe Okuno, Joshua Sharp, and Aaron Jackson, the "hilarious, razor-sharp murder mystery" had its world premiere at the 2022 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Nearly 3,000 people packed into the Paramount Theatre to witness a group of "rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion," where things soon go awry.

The official trailer arrives today along with original music from Charli XCX ("Hot Girl"). The film is said to give a "fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong," -- all through that Gen Z slant.

The film premiered to rave reviews at SXSW, with a current score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the trailer below. Bodies Bodies Bodies hits theaters on August 5.