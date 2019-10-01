Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live kicked off their 45th season with a premiere starring Woody Harrelson as the host and Billie Eilish belting out a few tunes as the musical guest. The show tackled all its usual political topics and did its best to gather the laughs, but according to The Wrap, Saturday's episode was the lowest rating for the long-standing sketch comedy series since 2014.

Aside from their disappointing viewer numbers, fans noticed that SNL favorite Pete Davidson was missing. Davidson was also absent from the closing credits as cast members congratulated one another for completing yet one more successful show. The actor wasn't able to be with his SNL family because he was busy spending time with the cast of the upcoming The Suicide Squad film.

Earlier this month we reported on the rumors that Davidson would be making a "small cameo" in the forthcoming film, and it seems that the gossip held some truth. Director James Gunn shared an image of the crew on Saturday with a caption that reads, "Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!).:

Included in the picture were Steve Agee, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchoir, Margot Robbie, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, and Flula Borg. Pom Klementieff is also pictured, and although he won't be making an appearance in The Suicide Squad, he worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad—which also stars Viola Davis, Idris Elba and John Cena—is slated for an August 2021 release.