Pete Davidson is Paper Magazine's latest cover star that sees him portraying a Ken Doll with no private parts and awkward poses with his fellow Barbie. The feature just hit newsstands today and the lengthy interview is filled with all kinds of information on Pete's life as of late and his love language.

The 26-year-old and 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber have confirmed that they're dating after being spotted out and about holding hands and according to Pete, it's important to treat your partner like gold. "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do?" he told the publication. "If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

Speaking of relationships and how Pete has learned that "it's nobody's business" he made it clear that he never shares statements on his exes but did have some words regarding his famous ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande.

"I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she's well. I hope she's very happy. And that's pretty much it," he said.

