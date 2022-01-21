There have been several reports lately from "sources" who have allegedly spoken on behalf of Pete Davidson. "Insiders" have been quoted by the dozens in news reports since the comedian has linked up with Kim Kardashian, and he's taking it in stride. Davidson isn't a stranger to high-profile romances with A-list stars or famous figures, but pairing with Kardashian has sent his world spinning.

Kanye West spit bars about beating up Davidson and Jake Paul jumped into the conversation to say he and West would "slap" the Saturday Night Live star. Davidson hasn't answered the supposed threats, but he did apparently crack jokes about being an ongoing trending topic.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

According to E!, Davidson attended the 9th Annual Patrice O'Neal Comedy Benefit Concert earlier this week, and during the event, Davidson took to the stage.

"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," joked Davidson as he addressed the crowd. It seems he was referencing those conversations from people asking about his appeal to women like Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, and Kaia Gerber. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he quipped. "It's a steal." Meanwhile, Kardashian has been "Pushin P" while on vacation. Check out a few highlights from Davidson below.

