Y'all better keep your mouth shut if you want to see Pete Davidson do stand-up. According to a Facebook post shared by a woman who attended Pete's show at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco on Sunday, the comedian has arranged for every attendee to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the door before entering the show. Ticketholders for the show were only informed about the NDA requirement by email a few hours before the show began, and the theatre itself only found out on Tuesday, two days after the show had already taken place.

Stacey Young, the woman who made the Facebook post, explained that the contract required all attendees to vow not to "give any interviews, opinions, or critiques in any form whatsoever" about Pete's material, including discussing the show on social media. Stacey expressed that she felt the contract was "a bit ridiculous and over the top," and that it is "rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it." She slammed Pete by insisting: "Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!" The post also states that any breach of the contract would result in a $1 million penalty.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Attendees were also asked not to bring their cell phones and/or cameras into the venue and to instead allow them to be stores in Yondr pouches, or they would be confiscated and destroyed. This is not a new practice, and attendees were informed of this rule prior to the day of the show. Pete has had issues with this request in the past, though; in August, he called the audience members at his show at UCF "privileged little a**holes" for using their phones to record his set. While it may be somewhat reasonable to ask an audience not to record his performance, the execution of his frustration was not well received, and now it looks like fans are even more upset with him for implementing these NDAs. What is Pete so afraid of leaking from his show?