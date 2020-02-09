RuPaul hosted the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, and for one skit, he wasn't the only one in drag.

For "Chad & RuPaul," Pete Davidson returns to play his chill, stoner character, Chad, whom RuPaul sees a protégé in: "Where's the next generation? Drag needs someone new," he ponders while looking at Chad.

"Have you ever done drag?" RuPaul asks.

"No. Just weed and pills," Chad answers.

Davidson's completely empty performance juxtaposed to the glamour of drag and RuPaul's high energy makes for a hilarious sketch. This is the ninth time Davidson has appeared as Chad on the show, with his last appearance coming in December with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Chad ends up falling in his heels and sparks doubt from RuPaul.

"I'll ask you one more time Chad: Do you want to be the greatest drag queen in the world?" he asks.

"No," Chad replies bluntly and wonders off. "Bye Ruple," he says.

In the end, RuPaul learns an important lesson: "Some horses were born to run wild."

All-in-all, it was a memorable episode of SNL. Justin Bieber appeared as the musical guest for the show and performed his new singles "Yummy" and "Intentions." Check out his performance here.