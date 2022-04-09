Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian got to play out their fairytale fantasies when they appeared in an Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live together last year, but will they live happily ever after? We can’t say for sure, but we will say this — according to her comments in recent interviews, the 41-year-old seems to be smitten with her comedian boyfriend.

As Page Six reports, earlier this week Kim stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner to discuss their upcoming reality reboot The Kardashians, which is set to hit streamers later this month.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During their chat, Kimmel asked the SKIMS founder about her union with Davidson — specifically inquiring about the magic carpet from their SNL skit. “What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should,” he said.

”Actually for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” Kim replied, “so I do own the rug.”

The host informed his guest that his team “had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here,” before asking the other sisters, “Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?”





In other Jimmy Kimmel Live news, 31-year-old Machine Gun Kelly made a recent appearance on the late-night show, where he was tasked with going undercover on the streets of Hollywood in order to find out what the world really thinks of him — check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]