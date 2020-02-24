While Pete Davidson doesn't usually do much press, he has a stand-up comedy special premiering on Netflix this week (Feb. 25), so he sat down with Charlamagne tha God for a 50-minute chat. The discussion touched on the special, Alive From New York, and his other recent projects, like Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island. They also spoke about the other things that attract media attention to Pete Davidson, like his romantic relationships and his mental health.

Around the 25-minute mark, Charlamagne asks Davidson what it was like to be dating Ariana Grande at the time she learned of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's passing. Specifically, the radio host wondered how Davidson felt about Grande publicly grieving this loss and expressing her deep love for Mac. "I totally got it cause we were only together for a few - she would even tell you this - I was like, 'listen, I get it. Do what you gotta do. I'll be here," he recalled. "I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.' I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that shit is like. That shit is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was fucked up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still. It's still fucking everybody up."

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

In the interview, Davidson also addressed how he feels he needs the freedom to bring up his relationship with Grande - and whatever else happens in his life - in his stand-up. "I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being shitty or anything," he said. "I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how i do it."