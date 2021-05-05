Easily one of the biggest celebrities of all time, Eminem is about as elusive as they come. As such, a sighting of the legendary emcee feels like a noteworthy event, as he seldom does public appearances or press. Yet every so often, Slim does emerge to pay it forward, offering a co-sign or showing gratitude for a homage well-paid. Such was the case following Pete Davidson's recent Em-inspired SNL skits, which found the comedically inclined actor channeling Eminem with respectable accuracy.

So much so that Pete's portrayal of "Stu" in a "Stan" parody, not to mention his "Without Me" inspired NFT tutorial, earned Davidson a phone call from Em himself. He confirmed as much during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, where he detailed the nature of the amusingly brief conversation.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"I think it went as good as it can go," reflects Davidson. "[The skits] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo, great SNL writers. Eminem said a couple of nice things about me, and I of course heard them. So I reached out to say thank you, and hit him up." He proceeds to slip into an Em impression. "He was like, yeah man, you really did that. When I saw Stu on script, I didn't know how it was gonna go. But after you did that, you was fire."

WATCH: Pete Davidson Is "Stu"

"I was like, thank you so much, you're the coolest," gushes Davidson. "And then I just hung up as quick as possible. That's all you need. You don't want anything more...Get out as soon as you can. It's like the stock market."

WATCH: Pete Davidson talks Eminem phone call with Seth Myers