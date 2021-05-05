During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, Pete Davidson reflects on his phone call with Eminem.
Easily one of the biggest celebrities of all time, Eminem is about as elusive as they come. As such, a sighting of the legendary emcee feels like a noteworthy event, as he seldom does public appearances or press. Yet every so often, Slim does emerge to pay it forward, offering a co-sign or showing gratitude for a homage well-paid. Such was the case following Pete Davidson's recent Em-inspired SNL skits, which found the comedically inclined actor channeling Eminem with respectable accuracy.
So much so that Pete's portrayal of "Stu" in a "Stan" parody, not to mention his "Without Me" inspired NFT tutorial, earned Davidson a phone call from Em himself. He confirmed as much during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, where he detailed the nature of the amusingly brief conversation.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
"I think it went as good as it can go," reflects Davidson. "[The skits] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo, great SNL writers. Eminem said a couple of nice things about me, and I of course heard them. So I reached out to say thank you, and hit him up." He proceeds to slip into an Em impression. "He was like, yeah man, you really did that. When I saw Stu on script, I didn't know how it was gonna go. But after you did that, you was fire."
WATCH: Pete Davidson Is "Stu"
"I was like, thank you so much, you're the coolest," gushes Davidson. "And then I just hung up as quick as possible. That's all you need. You don't want anything more...Get out as soon as you can. It's like the stock market."
WATCH: Pete Davidson talks Eminem phone call with Seth Myers