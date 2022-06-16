Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashianhave been dating for quite a while now, and it is crystal clear that the two are going strong. They were at the Met Gala together recently, and on the latest episodes of The Kardashians, Kim has been absolutely gushing about her new man. While she won't reveal whether or not they are in love, there is no doubt that Kim is infatuated with Pete, who has made quite the impression on her and her family.

Recently, Pete made his very first appearance on The Kardashians, although he was mostly off-screen for it. In typical Davidson fashion, he decided to make a very crude comment on the show as Kim spoke about her longtime audio producer Erin Paxton. When Kim said that Paxton had probably seen her vagina, Pete immediately said "More than me?”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim couldn't help but laugh at the comment, although she did say, “Not more than you. But she’s probably seen it.” When Paxton denied this, Kim continued to comment on the matter, saying "You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the Internet.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

With Davidson finally making his voice heard on the show, it won't be soon before long that he actually gets some air time. We're sure fans of the show are eagerly awaiting that day, since it should come with some hilarious tidbits about his relationship with Kim.

