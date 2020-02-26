Pete Davidson did not hold back in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York," putting everyone on blast from his ex Ariana Grande, to Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, to disgraced comedian Louis C.K. Pete opened the special by recounting how Louis now-famously tried to get him fired from Saturday Night Live for smoking too much weed shortly after he made his debut on the show in 2014. “At the time, Louis C.K. was a very well-respected comedian," Pete notes. "Like, at the time.” Pete has taken jabs at Louis, who has admitted to non-consensually masturbating in front of multiple women, in prior stand-up sets.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

The Saturday Night Live star also used the platform to retract his public apology to Dan Crenshaw, a Texas politician whom Pete made a joke about during the "Weekend Update" segment right before the 2018 midterm elections. At the time, Pete was warned not to roast the politician's eye patch, as his friend informed him that Crenshaw “might have lost his eye in, like, a war or something like that.” However, Pete went on to do the joke about Crenshaw, saying he was “surprised he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie." Pete received some major flack from the media for what he said, though the comedian maintains that it was no big deal. “It was a very harmless ‘Saturday Night Live’ joke,” he says in the special. “I didn’t think anything of it.” Regardless, after receiving death threats, he explains that he was forced by his mother to apologize for the joke, and SNL went on to invite Crenshaw onto "Weekend Update" for a touching tribute to Pete's firefighter father, who died during 9/11.

“The only thing I don’t like is people are, like, ‘It’s your fault that guy won’ and that’s not true,” Davidson says, referring to Crenshaw's ultimate victory in the midterm elections. “I think like most of the votes were in and that guy is a Republican with an eye patch in Texas. So it was a lock before it even started. Pete goes on to address his former relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended after a few shorts months in 2018. "The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologized for, is I did make that guy famous, and a household name for no reason,” he said. “I did what Ariana Grande did for me.” The two were engaged at the time, but endured a highly-publicized breakup after Ariana's ex, Mac Miller, tragically died of an overdose in September 2018.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

“I wasn’t going to do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he’s like, ‘Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction,'” he revealed. “So now I just think it’s like fair game.” Pete received treatment after publicly declaring he was going to commit suicide following their breakup, and admitted last week to having spent time in rehab recently in another stand-up set. “She won Billboard’s Woman of the Year, and I got called ‘butthole eyes' by barstoolsports.com," he joked.