Pete Davidson and Kanye West came to serious blows that left the Saturday Night Live alum allegedly in need of intensive trauma therapy earlier this year, but now, the 28-year-old looks to be taking style tips from his former nemesis, sporting an all-too-familiar Dickies fit for his surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Monday (September 12) evening.

As Page Six reports, the Staten Island-born star showed up to present the award for Best Comedy Series, but instead of focusing on what he spoke about, many couldn't help but think about where they'd previously seen a look almost identical to Davidson's on the red carpet.

Pete Davidson speaks onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While attending the 2019 Met Gala alongside his then-wife, Kanye West donned a black Dickies "Eisenhower" jacket ($60) worn over a white t-shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers in an attempt to keep eyes off of him, and on Kim Kardashian's skin-tight, wet-look dress by Thierry Mugler.

Though Davidson opted to style himself in a grey colourway and added white sunglasses to complete the look, internet sleuths are speculating whether the comedian's outfit choice was intentional following his sudden split from the reality starlet.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As you may remember, Kardashian's "Camp" Met Gala dress caused a major rift between the couple, with the rapper expressing how uncomfortable he felt seeing his wife in photos that are "too sexy."

"You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you," the mother of four said to her partner at the time.

Long past her separation from West, Kardashian has gone on to share sexy photos to her Instagram feed

