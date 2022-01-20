Like many of his other controversies, Pete Davidson is reportedly laughing his way through the headlines. The Saturday Night Live star has had his fair share of high-profile relationships, including his brief engagement to Ariana Grande, but none top the massive amount of attention that his romance with Kim Kardashian has received.

He's been jet-setting with Kim for months and as they continue to enjoy their time together, Kanye West isn't happy with seeing his estranged wife moving on.



Although West has a new, budding relationship of his own with Julia Fox, the rapper continues to place Davidson in his crosshairs. He lyrically threatened to beat up the comedian on his "Eazy" collaboration with The Game, and Jake Paul recently stepped in to double down, saying he and West would slap Davidson. According to Page Six, Davidson isn't fazed, and in fact, he's amused with Ye's antics.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” said an insider. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it... It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden."

The outlet also reported that during this time, Kim and Davidson have actually gotten closer due to West's "craziness." Revisit "Eazy" below.

