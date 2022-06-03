The dynamic duo Jack Harlow and Drake have been storming airwaves with their "Churchill Downs" collaboration from the Kentucky rapper's recently released album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The pair even made a standout appearance at the Kentucky Derby as cameras followed them and their crew around the event. However, one organization wasn't impressed with the rappers, and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is calling for Drake and Harlow to donate profits from their collaboration to help racehorses.

PETA fired off a press release addressing the winning horse of the Kentucky Derby being "struck In the face shortly after crossing the finish line." They added, "Jack Harlow and Drake have chosen to glamorize horseracing with their new 'Churchill Downs' video. In response, PETA is calling on Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for Thoroughbreds discarded by the industry, which exports 7,500 of them for slaughter every year."



“Jack Harlow’s glamorized portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable, and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses.”



“The only sure thing in horse racing is that the horses always lose.”

In recent months, Russell Wilson and Ciara were blasted by PETA for not adopting their new puppy from a shelter, and they went after Kanye West for using the image of a skinned monkey for his "Eazy" collaboration with The Game. No word on if Harlow or Drake has a response for the radical organization.