Peso Peso Takes On "Who Want Smoke"

Aron A.
October 26, 2021 20:41
Who Want Smoke Remix
Peso Peso

Peso Peso delivers a freestyle over Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke."


It was inevitable that Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" would end up getting remixed. Over the past few weeks since the remix with 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo dropped, we've heard plenty of rappers slide through with their own rendition of the record. Soulja Boy dropped off a remix, as did Kodak Black and Chief Keef.

This week, Texas' own Peso Peso came through with his own version of the record. The rapper's matter-of-fact flow and laid-back delivery take front and center over the guttural production as he disses all of his naysayers, critics, and enemies. "I'm smokin' opps just like its Runts/ The other side some f*ckin junkies," he raps.

Check out the latest from Peso Peso below.

Quotable Lyrics
9, 10, 11, opps are 12 'cause they tell everything
I catch 'em late, pop out with that switch and I won't hesitate
Fuck all these n***as play with me, I rather crash out and go catch a case

