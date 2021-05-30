Peso Peso Puts On For Texas City With New Project "El Patron"

It's not everyday that we're blessed with rap talent out of Galveston County, but that's soon about to change for the better thanks to a new burgeoning emcee by the name of Peso Peso arriving straight out of Texas City, Texas.

He's here to deliver a new album, El Patron, so keep scrolling to get a preview of what he'll be bringing to the game.

The 10-track project keeps features to a bare minimum, only including The Real Drippy on a trap-laced track called "Blooda" and The Sauce Factory's head honcho Sauce Walka on LP standout "Reminiscing." Other spots on the album worth noting include the album's banging opener "Flip Phone" and the head-thumping "Andale" which shows his pride as a Mexican-American based off the song's title alone. Even though Peso Peso's lyrics heard throughout don't exactly prove he's put the street life behind him — album cuts like "Where You Been At" actually suggest the opposite — it is worth noting that it's all on wax. Well, we hope.

TSF boasts an impressive roster of emcees that are sure to remind us yet again that the South has something to say. That may be even more true in 2021, and we're just glad to see guys like Peso Peso giving those trying to come up in Galveston County something to believe in. Major props to Texas City!

Give a listen to El Patron by Peso Peso right now on all streaming platforms. We've provided a link for your listening pleasure below, so give the album a few plays, get your opinions ready and then let us know what you think down in the comments section:

Tracklist: