Peso Peso Keeps It Comin' With "Andalé"

Texas has been continuing its legacy of producing talented acts. Artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott have put on for the city on a grand scale but its local scene is still rich in talent, waiting for the next artist to blow. Peso Peso is shaping up to be the next act out Texas to make some serious waves. He's signed to Sauce Walka and has built a strong buzz in the South.

The rapper is getting ready to release a new project titled El Patron this month. He kicked off the campaign with his latest single, "Andalé." Peso Peso's laid back flow compliments the violin-based production as he talks his shit.

El Patron arrives on May 25th. Check Peso Peso's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo trap slow you be breaking down an ounce a day

My trap rolls I could sell a hundred pounds today

I'm in the spot got the Glock in my Amiri's

I'm really active ***** you can ask Siri