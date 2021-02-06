mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Peso Peso & Trippie Redd Team Up For New Banger "Brad Pitt"

Alexander Cole
February 06, 2021 11:29
Brad Pitt
Peso Peso Feat. Trippie Redd

Peso Peso & Trippie Redd channel their aggression on "Brad Pitt."


Peso Peso has been known for dropping high-octane bangers and on Friday, he delivered a brand new track alongside Trippie Redd called "Brad Pitt" that will definitely have fans feeling pumped up. This song is actually produced by Pi'erre Bourne, so you know the beat is already on a whole other level.

Trippie Redd gets to kick off the track, where he offers up a laid-back flow before getting into some aggressive bars that lend themself well to a session in the gym. Eventually, Peso Peso comes in with a raspy flow that matches Trippie's wild energy.

Fans of both of these artists will appreciate this one, so give it a listen, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Please don't panic in this bitch (Bitch)
Foenem got cannons in this bitch (Yeah)
Don't make me blam it in this bitch
Oh man, Goddamn it in this bitch
Afghanistan up in this bitch
Go to war with a friend up in this bitch

