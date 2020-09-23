mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Peso Peso & Icewear Vezzo Team Up On "Corleone Family"

Aron A.
September 23, 2020 17:43
From Texas to Detroit, Peso Peso and Icewear Vezzo connect on "Corleone Family."


Peso Peso has been buzzing in Houston for a minute. With Sauce Walka now backing him, he's keeping the momentum going by flooding the streets. It was just a week ago when he teamed up with Houston legend Slim Thug for his single, "Lamb Chops." For his latest offering, he reaches beyond the South for some assistance in Detroit. Teaming up with Icewear Vezzo, the two are on their Mob sh*t on their new collab, "Corleone Family." Chilling piano keys and thick bass thumps as Peso Peso kicks things off with invincibility in his tone as he details murder, death, and selling dope. Meanwhile, Icewear Vezzo details his run-ins with the opps and getting straight to the money.

Check out their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
Got the Woki in my cup but ain't no pop inside
Louis pouch around my neck, it got a glock inside
We ran them n***as out the club when we stopped inside
I keep waking up to a new opp, I gotta stop gettin' high

Peso Peso
