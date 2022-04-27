Perkio has released the full footage from his run-in with Tekashi 6ix9ine, where it appeared that the Lil Durk lookalike was uncomfortable with the impromptu meet-up. In the new clip, Perkio can be heard explaining why he doesn't want to interact with 6ix9ine.

"I know it'll be viral, but it's about respect," Perkio explains in the video.

The incident went down on Tuesday and gained traction online when 6ix9ine shared a video of himself draping a jacket embroidered with a photo of the late King Von on Perkio.



Afterward, Perkio released a video providing context to the clip, explaining that he'd been told he'd be meeting a YouTuber before being ambushed by 6ix9ine.

"His crew, he had a lot of n****s around him too," Perkio said. "Like, they all came, and then, there was that jacket. And then they start throwing, like, everybody ambushed me, literally. Like, he threw the jacket on me. Like, this n***a was pressing his arms right here. He was pressing and then I'm like, yo, I was looking at him. Every one of them boys, like, they was filming and everything, they was filming and all that. Before that, I was like, you know, I don't want to do no video with 6ix9ine, none of that. I said I don't want to disrespect OTF, I don't want to disrespect Durk, I don't want to disrespect nobody. You feel me?"

Durk reacted to the clip on Tuesday night, writing on Twitter: "Broooooo I just not seen this shit today on the internet. This shit crazy, everybody calling and texting me. We went #1 again, thank y'all lol."

Steve Will Do It shared a separate video in which Perkio can be seen learning for the first time that 6ix9ine had pulled up.

Check out the new footage from 6ix9ine and Perkio's meet-up below.

