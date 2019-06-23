Why can't we all be friends? Miley Cyrus earned herself the wrath of Nicki Minaj this weekend after lyrics from one of her new songs made its way online. In the song called "Cattitude" Cyrus raps, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi." Although Cyrus backed down from a fight by saying that she wasn't trying to start beef, Nicki Minaj was not going to let that subtle hint of disrespect go unpunished. "I don't think there is beef now anymore," Miley said of Nicki. "Actually, one of my songs says 'You want to know if we're really beefin'?/There's no beef. I'm a vegan.' I think you're allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition. That's why Ariana is one of my best friends." Still, Minaj struck back on Queen Radio, stating, “Perdue chickens can never talk shit about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s dick in the studio.”



The unexpected winner of this beef is Perdue Chicken. The company is trending on social media, and so Perdue's Twitter handle decided to comment on the situation. "Thanks for the mention @NICKIMINAJ, but we don't know nothing about beef," tweeted Perdue, sidestepping the drama while still basking in the moment. The ongoing feud between Minaj and Cyrus does not look like it will be dying down anytime soon.