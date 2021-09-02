Peppa Pig may be banned in China, but according to Pitchfork, the animated piglet has a better musical album than Kanye West's DONDA.

Music fans are confused after Pitchfork editor Dylan Green gave Kanye West's tenth studio album DONDA a score of 6.0, arguing that the project deserves a higher score. Green adequately argued why DONDA didn't live up to the hype, but after fans started resurfacing Pitchfork's other recent scores, the confusion turned to outrage.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Most notably, fans unearthed that Pitchfork gave Peppa Pig's album, titled Peppa's Adventures: The Album, a score of 6.5. It seems that the cartoon character caught wind of her win over Ye because she's throwing shots on Twitter now.

In a since-deleted tweet, the piggy dissed Kanye, saying, "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5 [microphone emoji] [pig emoji]."



Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Peppa Pig isn't a stranger to rap beef, surprisingly enough. When she dropped her debut album in 2019, Peppa went head-to-head with Iggy Azalea in one of the strangest feuds ever. Iggy was also dropping an album on the same day, and she threatened to turn Peppa into a "breakfast special" over their competition.

Do you think Peppa Pig deserved a higher score, or is Pitchfork tripping?