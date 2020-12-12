Body augmentations are a regular practice in the entertainment industry, but not all surgeries go according to plan. Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa from the legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa, has a bone to pick with a doctor who she claims "pressured" her into undergoing repeated surgeries on her backside. According to reports, Pepa has filed a lawsuit against Dr. David Sayah for botching three operations.

TMZ reported that legal documents filed by the rapper stated that she sought surgery to reconstruct her body following a 2018 car accident. Pepa admitted that she'd previously received biopolymer injections to her butt and hips, but the accident caused them to shift. The damage left her with physical pain, so in the Fall of 2019, she sought Dr. Sayah for treatment after being referred to him.

Sayah allegedly told her that he would replace her implants, however, Pepa stated in the lawsuit that she just wanted them out altogether. The doctor allegedly told her he'd put in smaller implants, but instead, she claimed she suffered "an unsuccessful liposuction." That started a chain of events where she needed surgery to correct that operation. Additionally, Pepa added that she had surgery on her butt that caused her backside "to harden and knot up."

Early this year, she believed that her last surgery with Sayah rid her body of all the biopolymer, however, when she visited another physician due to pain, she learned that there was a "large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining." Pep reportedly has many more surgeries to go to correct her previous work and has stated that she's allegedly disfigured from her treatment by Dr. Sayah. It's unclear what compensation or judgment she's seeking from the court.

