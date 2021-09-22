Some huge litigation is slated to result in a major payday for thousands of individuals across the United States thanks to a sweeping class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation. The class-action lawsuit alleges that several corporations — including Fieldale, Pilgrim’s Pride, Tyson Foods, among others — have "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," and according to Fox 5, a settlement has been reached.

As a result, many people who purchased chicken in the United States from Jan. 1, 2009, through Dec. 31, 2020 could qualify to receive payments from what is predicted to be a $181 million settlement.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to Fox 5, simply purchasing chicken over the past decade doesn't fully make you eligible to receive a portion of the settlement payment, as the class-action lawsuit only impacts half of the United States. Eligible states include California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island (after July 15, 2013), South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

Furthermore, people who solely purchased chicken that was marketed as "halal, kosher, free-range or organic" will not qualify for settlement payouts. Only purchases of "fresh or frozen raw chicken, whole cut-up birds within a package" or "white meat" will be considered.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to Fox 5, the total payout from the class action lawsuit is currently still being determined, but regardless, consumers are urged to check their eligibility and submit a claim online by Dec. 31, 2022 or by calling 1-877-888-5428.

