After the last few weeks of Will Smith promoting his new memoir on a press run, it seems that many are in agreeance that we could go a few years now without hearing from the iconic actor. In addition to all of the crazy stories that Will has shared about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor revealed in his latest interview that, at one point in his life, he was having so much sex that having an orgasm would make him vomit. As you can imagine, the reactions on social media were pretty special.

Describing a time when he was having "rampant sexual intercourse" as a young man, Will said, "Up until [that] point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

That was all before he met Jada, but when they sparked up their relationship, Will said that they were basically solely having sex and drinking water for four months.

Will has been a trending topic for the last few weeks because of his memoir, and this story only helped to make him go more viral. Check out what people are saying about him vomiting when he has an orgasm below.