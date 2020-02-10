Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson does not look like the same man from a few weeks ago. Fresh off the stunning announcement of his wife Ciara's third pregnancy (and their second as a couple), Wilson went and debuted a brand new 'do, setting social media ablaze and surprising the world with just how different he looks. The highest-paid player in the National Football League has been growing out his locks, trying out different styles with his hair-dresser and, at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, he made sure to get everyone talking about his look.

Last night at the post-Oscars soirée, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara made an appearance and the quarterback wore his hair back but, several days prior, he rocked a messy look at a Tom Ford fashion show, eliciting tons of stunned reactions from people worldwide.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"You have got to be kidding me," wrote one critic of his new hair. Others were quick on their feet, editing his photo onto a bottle of conditioner and joking that he could be a spokesperson for men seeking the most hydrated hair possible.

Whatever you choose to say about Russell Wilson's new hairstyle, one thing is for sure: it's a choice... Are you a fan?