George Lopez's deep-rooted distaste for Donald Trump is well-documented. Pairing this with the actor and comedian's penchant for unfiltered takes, it's really no surprise that he'd have no problem publicly supporting the Iranian government's alleged $80 million bounty on Trump's head following the assassination of military leader Qasem Soleimani.

It was when an Instagram user posted the report of the alleged $80 million price tag that's been floating around that Lopez slid in underneath to add, "We’ll do it for half.”

At first glance, such a response can be grouped in with the number of other questionable declarations that have hit the internet since Trump's executive decision sparked widespread panic across the United States with fears of an escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. However, some users are taking to heart the apparent joke with many conservative pundits rushing to call on the Secret Service to investigate Lopez for what's being interpreted as an apparent threat to the president's life.

The counterpoint to these claims, of course, have been the return to the very frequent and routine calls for the assassination of former President Barack Obama with opposing voters often creating effigies of Obama burning and hanging from a noose during his term in office.

We'd venture to say that this will likely be another moment that comes and goes just the same, but in this climate, who knows?