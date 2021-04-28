Megan Thee Stallion is presently on a musical hiatus, charging up before she sets the world ablaze with new music whenever she's ready. In the meantime, she's offloading some features she's had in the stash, including one on Lil Baby's brand new "On Me" remix. The two superstar rappers teamed up on Tuesday for the release of the ice-cold music video, but not everyone has been pleased about the release.

We've already reported on Atlanta rapper Omeretta's response to being left off of the remix, which she previously previewed to her growing fanbase. She was one of the fan-favorite picks to tack onto the remix, but she was ultimately left out. In addition to people singing Omeretta's praises following the addition of Megan Thee Stallion to the official remix, a number of folks have been backing up Mulatto too, who they believe would have made more sense on the song. In fact, Mulatto's name was trending on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with thousands thinking she could have shined on the track.

What do you think about the new remix? Does Megan sound right on the song or do you think Omeretta or Mulatto would have been a better feature? Let us know in the comments and check out what people are saying below.