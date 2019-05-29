The Nike Zoom Rookie is reportedly headed back to retailers next weekend in a special edition "Memphis Tigers" colorway as a nod to Penny Hardaway's alma mater and the University where he now coaches the men's basketball team. The release comes on the heels of the similarly styled "Memphis Tigers" Nike Air Foamposite One that launched in limited quantities back in March.

As seen in the early images that have surfaced on social media, the Memphis Tigers Zoom Rookie comes equipped with a white, mesh and leather upper, highlighted by blue and black tiger striped detailing on the foamposite overlays. Additional details include a blue Nike swoosh on the forefoot, Penny’s 1 Cent logo on the tongue, a carbon fiber midfoot plate, and a translucent outsole.

The Memphis Tigers Nike Zoom Rookie will be available at Nike Basketball retailers such as Jimmy Jazz this Saturday, June 1 for the retail price of $220.

