Back in October, we shared a story about the budding friendship between Hustlers actress Cardi B and former Gossip Girl cast member, Penn Badgley. According to the mother of two’s Twitter, the famous faces have taken their relationship to the next level.

On Thursday, Cardi shared a photo of a present and a letter that she had received from Joe Goldberg (Badgley’s sociopathic character from the Netflix original series You). “How Joe found my new house address?” she wrote above a photo of a hat with the words, “Hello, You…” written across the front.

“My stalking and killing makes me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you,” the card in the rapper’s hand reads. “Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music.”

Attention around the two first started swirling with Badgley name-dropped the New Yorker in an interview, praising her for the way that she connects with fans and presents herself on social media. Since then, the famous friends have swapped Twitter profile pictures, and the actor even revealed that a petition has been started to get Cardi on the next season of You.

The note continues, “you keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in and it’s refreshing. Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear.”

Fans have been loving the crossover, and hundreds of people in the replies are begging to see Cardi B appear on the show. “Is Offset ok?” one person joked. “He probably in a glass box somewhere,” another user joked, referring Joe Goldberg’s notorious storage method for his victims.

Would you like to see Cardi B appear in You? Let us know below.