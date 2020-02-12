Desus & Mero is currently on its second season on Showtime and is showing no signs of slowing down as they continue to provide the culture with hilarious Bronx-bred comedy and content for the masses to enjoy. The number one show on late-night hosts recently prodded rightwing supporters by interviewing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she 'went back to bartending.' And now, the comedic duo is back interviewing You star, Penn Badgley, at the underground Jam Room at Milk Studios.

During the seven-minute segment, Desus admits that Badgley is one of the only white entertainment personalities he can recognize and name instantaneously despite struggling to pronounce his name. Badgley and the New York duo also discuss his role as the outsider, Dan Humphrey, on the highly-popularized romance drama Gossip Girl, society's admiration of his psychopathic character Joe Goldberg, and a bombshell spoiler regarding his notorious monologue scenes throughout You.

According to Badgley, it's not him that is reading his inner-thought monologues during the production stages of the show but his stand-in that is an integral part to the show actually filming smoothly. To close out the interview, Penn Badgley, Desus Nice, and The Kid Mero, trade inner-monologues of their own and wonder if Desus' beard would beat Badgley's beard in a fight. Lastly, Badgley ended the segment with some positive words of affirmation as he chose for his neon light to read:

"Let your heart burn with loving-kindness for all who may cross your path."

Desus & Mero recently revealed they have a book on the way entitled, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, set to hit shelves sometime this year. While Penn Badgley and company are currently in the production stages of season three of the suspenseful thriller Netflix television series, You.

Check out the interview between Desus Mero and Penn Badgley in its entirety in the video provided below.