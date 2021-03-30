Verzuz, a music rivalry webseries created by Timbaland and Swizz Beats in March 2020, has undoubtedly kept many hip hop fans sane in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic-- and indeed, was a direct response to it. People being forced to stay in their homes for the past year has caused performers to become more and more creative, and this past week saw the anticipated battle between Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

Peloton, an exercise equipment and media company specializing in stationary bicycles, has teamed up with Verzuz for a new collaboration. Both companies have been engineering new ways for people to stay healthy and entertained while cooped up in their homes, and this new partnership will see the virtual DJ battles occurring during Peloton Live exercise classes.

According to Peloton’s announcement, the collaboration “is like nothing that Peloton has ever done before,” and will “come to life during Peloton’s motivational classes taught by its best-in-class instructors available via the Peloton Bike, Tread or App which offers a 30-day free trial to new members.”

“Music is the one thing to me that drives a workout,” says Timbaland. “The right song can make you go harder, the wrong song will make you not want to do it.” The first classes in the collaboration will be a Verzuz battle between Brandy and Monica, which will take place on Monday, March 29th at 7pm and Wednesday, March 31st at 7:30pm ET.

[Via]