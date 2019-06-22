Pell Finally Delivers On His Debut Album "Gravity"

This year, Pell began the ascent to this very moment, arriving with sticky singles like "Bitch Ass" and "Too Much Of A Good Thing." Now, the New Orleans-bred rapper has returned with his Gravity debut album. The 13-track delivery is a stellar output that finds Pell taping on a limited scope of collaborators with PJ Morton, VÉRITÉ, Ambré, and Malik Ninety Five serving as the only featured voices.

The project ultimately serves as the ending in a trio of drops that began with Pell's Floating While Dreaming mixtape from 2014, continuing on with 2015's LIMBO EP. According to Pell, Gravity is the “emo of the trio,” showcasing his “exponential grown as a human since his last musical release.”

Get into the impressive new outing down below.