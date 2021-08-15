Pell Enlists Dave B For Funky New Track "Flight"

Pell has been putting on for New Orleans for quite some time now and over the last decade, he has been consistent with his releases. The artist knows how to put a groove together in his tracks, and in a few weeks from now, he will return with a new album called Floating While Dreaming II. This follow-up to his 2014 debut promises to be special, and it comes with a brand new song with Dave B called "Flight."

This track has some funky vibes to it as we are met with some driving bass and a hypnotizing flow from Pell who truly shines all throughout the track. "Flight" is one of those songs that you can get lost daydreaming to as the vibe just puts you at ease while bringing you to a whole new headspace. It's the perfect single for his new album, and you can check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take a night trip, til we both just coast

Take a hit of this let your mind just float

Paris, New Orleans, Amsterdam, on the road

Living on the vibes, we don't gotta head home