Pell Drops Euphoric New Song "Skyfall" With Ambré & Malik Ninety Five

New Orleans-bred rapper Pell is on pace to release his debut album this Friday, June 21. The 27-year-old has a penchant for making feel-good music that's ready for the summer so his release calendar makes total sense. With a number of singles already having been released from Gravity, we have a good idea of what's to come later this week. His latest track is another euphoric hit called "Skyfall," featuring the vocal talents of Ambré Perkins and Malik Ninety Five.

Pell's "Skyfall" brings us everything we love from the young artist, showing fans just why they'll want to be tuned in come Friday. How are you feeling about this one? Will you be copping the album on June 21?

Quotable Lyrics:

Ponderin' every morning

When that golden orange start glowin'

Marigolding, wake and bakin'

Oatmeal raisin

Cookies stallin'

Momma chirp me from New Orleans

Say I don't come home that often

Tell her I was busy

New York City

Apple awesome