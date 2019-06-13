Since January, there have been reports and rumors that Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans and would like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. A trade with the Lakers never ended up happening and now that we're in the offseason, there are even more reports surfacing of what the Pelicans would be looking for in a deal for AD. As of right now, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics are the two teams being considered the frontrunners to land the big man. It has also been reported that the Pelicans would like to include multiple teams in a deal for Davis.

The team's social manager clearly finds the situation funny as they took to Twitter last night with the classic gif from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia of Charlie piecing together a conspiracy theory. If you put two and two together, you can deduce that the Twitter account is alluding to the pieces they are demanding in order to make the trade work.

A fan then asked the team when they would be announcing the trade which led them to reply with a J. Cole joke.

The coming weeks will be interesting as a potential Anthony Davis deal will surely reach an apex. Stay tuned for updates on the entire situation.