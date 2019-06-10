New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, has reportedly reached out to several teams interested in trading for Anthony Davis and provided them with a framework of the package the team is hoping to get in return. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, this also includes multi-team trade scenarios.

Wojnarowski writes:

"Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said. Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks -- and vice versa."

Wojnarowski says Griffin has not laid out a specific timetable for when a deal needs to be completed, although he has expressed a desire to acquire any 2019 draft picks days before the rapidly approaching June 20 NBA Draft, giving the team ample time to closely examine potential draft picks.

Among the teams inquiring about the 26-year old superstar: the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

Last season, New Orleans reportedly turned down a blockbuster deal with the Lakers that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as several draft picks. The Lakers own the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

During a recent appearance on The Sedano Show, ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted that the Pelicans appear to be "really high" on Ingram, as well as the overall trade package that was rejected in February. McMenamin says (h/t CBS Sports):