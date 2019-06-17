The New Orleans Pelicans might not be done making moves ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft.

After acquiring Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple first-round draft selections from the Lakers, Pelicans GM David Griffin is reportedly looking to package the fourth overall pick in the June 20 Draft for an All-Star caliber player.

According to Shams Charania, “Griffin has been open to moving the No. 4 overall pick, and one player league executives believe the Pelicans are monitoring in a potential trade is Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal." That said, the Wizards are reportedly hoping to build around Beal, who they selected third overall out of Florida in the 2012 NBA Draft

Beal, 25, averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season to go along with 5.5 assists and 5 rebounds, while earning All Star honors and playing in all 82 games for the second straight season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Washington Wizards are gearing up to offer Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri a deal that could approach $10 million annually and deliver him the opportunity for ownership equity. That said, interim president Tommy Sheppard is expected to conduct the draft later this week.