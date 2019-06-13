If the Los Angeles Lakers really want to pull off a trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, it looks like they'll have to be willing to part with Kyle Kuzma. Seems like a no brainer, but the Lakers are reportedly reluctant to include the 23-year old forward.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the Lakers have made Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and the fourth overall pick in the June 20 NBA Draft available in talks with New Orleans. That said, Tania Ganguli‏ and Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports the Pelicans want Kuzma to be part of any Davis package.

Any potential Lakers-Pelicans deal will likely involve a third team. As Stein notes, "The Lakers' ability to seal a deal for Anthony Davis likely hinges on what the No. 4 pick can fetch. If the No. 4 pick can land a player to excite New Orleans, on top of Ingram and Ball, then the teams are headed for an agreement in principle before draft night next Thursday."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are also involved in trade negotiations with the Pels, despite the fact that Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has confirmed that AD will leave Boston for free agency in the summer of 2020.