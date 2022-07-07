New Orleans Pelican guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning for impaired driving in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. Police reports show that the former Kansas star was arrested at 3 a.m.

Graham was taken 34th in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent his first three seasons with Charlotte before being sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in a sign-and-trade deal in 2021, where Graham was signed to a four year, $48 million contract.

Graham’s production has been solid for New Orleans, as he averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists to help the Pelicans make their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Pelicans are coming off a tough finish to an up and down season. New Orleans snuck into the playoffs with the 8 seed at a 36-46 regular season record. Their opening round of the postseason saw New Orleans take on a David versus Goliath level matchup as they faced off against the top seeded Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately for New Orleans, Goliath came out on top as the Suns dispatched the Pelicans in a 4-2 series.

Potentially losing a role player like Graham would be a crushing setback for this young and inexperienced Pelicans lineup, which bolsters some of the league’s best young talent such as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.

The NBA has not yet commented on potential suspension or punishment for Graham from the league.

