Last night, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. It was a truly embarrassing situation for the Lakers to be in, especially when you consider how this is a team that should have been one of the best in the entire league. Either way, they won't even get to be in the play-in round, which is a true indictment of this team's inability to stay healthy, or even deliver a shred of chemistry.

To make matters worse for AD, the New Orleans Pelicans were able to secure their spot in the play-in round. While the Pelicans are not guaranteed a spot in the postseason, they will get to play the San Antonio Spurs for a chance at the postseason. Needless to say, AD's former team got a leg up on him, and they made sure to twist the knife.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Davis' last game with the Pelicans, he wore a shirt that said "that's all folks." It was a famous moment in Pelicans history, and they threw it right back into Davis' face, on Twitter. In the tweet down below, the team celebrated making it to the play-in round by saying "That's All Folks! After tonight’s results, our Play-In Match Up is set."