Peezy Drops Off His Latest Project "Free Rio"

Aron A.
July 04, 2021 13:43
Free Rio
Peezy

Peezy calls for the freedom of Rio Da Yung Og on his latest project.


Detroit, and Michigan as a whole, have been delivering some of the most exciting rap music in the past year. The regional sound that's been curated has already influenced other scenes but it's their rawness that's captivated hi-hp fans across the globe. 

Last year when Detroit rapper Peezy was incarcerated, Rio Da Yung OG teamed up with RMC Mike for "Free Peezy." Now, Peezy is returning the favor with his latest project, Free Rio. The 10-track project has two features from Pooh who appears on the title track and the previously released single, "Build A Bear."

Peezy has certainly been a standout figure in the budding Michigan rap scene. Make sure you check out his latest project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

MIXTAPES Peezy Drops Off His Latest Project "Free Rio"
