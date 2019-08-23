PeeWee Longway Ups The "Murder Rate" With Quavo On New Record

At this point in his career, PeeWee Longway can be considered an icon in his city. Although Atlanta is full of budding superstars, the 35-year-old rapper has been shaking the game up for years, impacting the streets and the charts with his infectious energy. This week, he came through with his latest musical effort, dropping The Blue M&M 4 with some more ridiculous cover art. His track with Quavo is much less fun than the spaghetti-laced cover would suggest. In fact, PeeWee Longway and the Migos member made sure to introduce us to the murder capital of the world on "Murder Rate."

Showing us exactly how to raise the "Murder Rate," the two superstars get a little menacing on their new record. Longway and Quavo promise to harm you if you get on their bad side, getting the chopper spraying all over the place and going on an opp-defeating spree. If you haven't checked out the Atlanta rapper's new project yet, do yourself a favor and listen through this weekend. PeeWee Longway is still creating some special jams, as evidenced here.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Working working working, pussy n***a you a worker

(Sit yo ass down, workin' ass n***a)

Say you got OG gas but you still choppin' purple

Get the fuck out of my bando 'fore I have to murk you, my cul-de-sac circle

Don't think I'm Serena, n***a I'm Venus, whip it I serve 'em